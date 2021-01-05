As the build up to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo forthcoming election reaches momentum former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States of America, the State of Israel and the Republic of Cyprus- Professor George Obiozor has pledged to provide leadership of Ndigbo that would transcend partisan politics, make-belief, rhetorics, propaganda and shadow-boxing if elected president general of the Apex-Igbo socio cultural organization.

Obiozor, also an Ex-Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIA), author of 16 books and member, Presidential Advisory Committee 2014 National Conference by president Goodluck Jonathan said that as a mature and experienced person with a capacity to build enough consensus to define and to defend the interest of Ndigbo, he stands shoulder high among other contenders to liberate the Igbo from their current state of abyss in the country if given the opportunity to serve.

The former Ambassador in a message to Ndigbo made available to newsmen in Owerri insisted that the primacy of Igbo interest as opposed to self seeking agenda and mere ambition should be the bedrock on which their desirable and ideal leadership today must be anchored.

Obiozor who is the Ugwumba 1 of Orlu and Dikejiamba 1 of Ogbumike said that Igbo dilemma in the country requires quick pragmatic solutions and a very careful and delicate skilled manager in the relationships between them (Ndigbo) and other Nationalities especially the national power elites.

He listed the priorities of Ndigbo to include: maximum security, economic stabilization fund,sustained qualitative education, effective re-integration into the nation’s political process with effective diplomacy as opposed to confrontations or conflicts.

The former Ambassador explained that his decision to contest for the office of the president general of the Igbo umbrella body (Ohanaeze Ndigbo) world wide was neither based on self-aggrandizement, personal ambition nor self promotion, but a timely and crucial service.

“The office of President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is not a career or a job or position to fulfill ambition. It must particularly at this moment in our history be a position that comes through inspiration, and experience to navigate the Igbo destiny through precarious times of uncertainty, doubts and general insecurity.

Actually, the world itself including Nigeria is becoming not only le complex but downright dangerous. This position is to be held in sacred trust for it involves our people’s destiny”.