The apex social-cultural Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has rejected the recent directive by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to schools in the South-East to stop recitation of Nigeria’s National Anthem.

The group had in a New Year message directed all public schools in Igbo land to replace the National Anthem with Biafran Anthem.

But, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has cautioned that the vocalisation of Biafra Anthem in all public schools in the South-East will attract the attention of Federal Government to rescind on the request of Igbo leaders to release the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

A statement issued by the Secretary General of the Chidi Ibeh-led Ohananeze, Okechukwu Isinguzoro, warned that the Federal Government might unleash attack on the South-East, adding that it was capable of fertilising the basis for possible military raids on all public schools in the region.

“We are saddled with the obligation to speak the truth to IPOB and others at all times, especially to prevent projects that will endanger the lives of Igbos by both internal and external organisations, reciting of Biafra anthem in public schools is now prohibited, forbidden and proscribed, as southeast is still an integral part of Nigeria.

“We cannot afford to mislead, misinform and discombobulate our pupils into trending into a path that will attract grave consequences for Ndigbo, reciting the Biafra anthems in public schools is an invitation for the military invasion to the southeast”.

“Ndigbo should flout such despicable orders of absurdity, as it will be the rationale for future deployment of military Tucson fighter jets to southeastern Nigeria, rather than the enforcement of vocalizations of Biafra anthems in public schools, Ipob should join Ohanaeze in the promotion of Igbo language, cultural heritage, and values in all southeast public schools, this is the best way to get our youngsters to remain committed and imbibe to the cultural values and heritage of Ndigbo,” he stated.

Isinguzoro, however, alleged that the recent insecurity challenges in the South-East were created by killer herdsmen masquerading as cattlemen to perpetrate heinous onslaught against local communities.

