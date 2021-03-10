By OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka

Apex Igbo umbrella, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has disowned a purported Igbo group drumming support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to be elected incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023 general elections.

A group said to be operating under the aegis, “Igbo Speaking Community, Lagos” led by one Sunday Ude was said to have visited a former chairman of Amuwo Odofin local government area, Comrade Ayodele

Adewale, and, pleaded with him to take them to Tinubu so that they could tell him that they have endorsed him to be elected President of Nigeria come 2023 general elections.

But the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide in a statement issued on its behalf by the National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday described the Sunday Ude group as “renegades” and urged members of the public not to take them as any serious-minded p eople.

“The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo World-wide has been drawn to a group known as Igbo Speaking Community, Lagos, who are purportedly demanding for the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu to contest the 2023 presidential election.

“The group led by one Sunday Ude was said to have made the demand when they paid a courtesy call on the immediate past chairman of Amuwo Odofin local government area, Comrade Ayodele Adewale. The group was also reported to have pleaded with the former Council boss to introduce them to Tinubu and chairman of the ruling APC in Lagos State.

“We frown at the action of Ude and his cohorts and see them as a renegade group that does not represent the interest of Ndigbo.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide condemns in strongest terms the condescending actions of this fringe group who represents only themselves and their pecuniary interest.

“We advise the general public to discountenance the group who are nothing but self-serving elements out to feather their nests.

“We want to make it abundantly clear that the Igbo quest for the presidency in 2023 is non-negotiable”, the Ohanaeze insisted further.

Ohaneze rather insisted that an emergence of an Igbo person to succeed incumbent President Buhari in 2023 is “ non-negotiable”

It said that it would seek the support and understanding of all the various ethnic groups and geo-political zones in the country to ensure that an Igbo person becomes President of the country in 2023.

Ohaneze Ndigbo in the statement insisted “In fact, any Nigerian patriot knows that 2023 is the turn of the Igbo to produce a president for the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This agreement was reached at the

onset of the present cycle of the Nigerian democracy.

“Nigerians adopted a rotation of presidency between the Northern and the Southern parts of the country.

“The principle of zoning between the various components of the constituent units was a major element in the rotation of power between the North and the South.

“Eminent persons such as Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Alh.Abubakar Rimi, Chief Bola Ige, Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, Solomon Lar, Dr.Okwesilieze Nwodo, etc resolved to commence the rotation from the South”, the apex Igbo umbrella argued.

It continued, “What weighed in favour of the South was that General Abdulsalam Abubakar was the Head of State at the time.

“Abubakar, a few months before, took over from a northerner, General Sani Abacha.

“So, the men of conscience and undiluted patriotism favoured the South to produce the President for the country; hence Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.