Following the election of Professor George Obiozor as the president general of the apex socio-cultural Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, ANGELA NKWO-AKPOLU writes on the task ahead for the new leadership.

The immediate-past president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo had in September 2020 announced that his successor will be of Imo State origin, following the insistence by the World Igbo Assembly (WIA), an umbrella body of Igbo organisations in over 37 countries across the globe that Nwodo must hand over to a president of Imo state extraction to ensure equity.

Expectedly, Imo indigenes, even those not in elective position, announced their interest via their social media handles, wherein they canvassed for support. However, as the election approached, many jettisoned the idea as they did not even obtain the nomination forms to declare interest.

Eight candidates contested the position. They were Valentine Oparaocha, Prof. Chidi Osuagwu, Prof George Obiozor, Chief Goddy Uwazuruike, Dr. Joe Nworgu, Dr. Chris Asoluka, Prof. Eze Chukwunyere Nwebo and Uju Sergius.

However, two candidates, Osuagwu and Asoluka were alleged not to have returned their nomination forms.

Shortly after the aspirants obtained the forms, Imo Elders Forum, a body of eleven persons considered leaders led by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, board of Trustees member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met and screened the eight aspirants and declared Professor George Obiozor their consensus candidate before Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Their action received mixed reactions, while some criticised them, others commended them. However, the other seven aspirants kicked against Obiozor’s emergence as consensus candidate.

Those who criticised said as a former Ambassador, a former director general of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Obiozor had enjoyed a splendid career and should not have offered to lead, noting that at 78 years of age, he had seen it all and should allow the younger aspirants lead the organisation especially as the position will return in the next 30 years!

A leader in Rivers State, Dr Jackson Omenazu had described the election of Obiozor as a charade devoid of every democratic norm.

However, the other school of thought commended the endorsement, saying Obiozor possessed the best experience, exposure, contacts, and clout to lead the apex Igbo group.

Many alleged that the retired diplomat was the preferred candidate of Governor Uzodimma and that he merely assembled the Elders Forum to endorse his wish.

According to his supporters, Obiozor ran a robust campaign for the top job. Pictures abound where he visited governors of the South East as well as those of Rivers and Delta States to canvass votes, in company of the members of the Elders Forum.

Other members of the forum were state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Revd Eches Divine Eches; erstwhile state chairman of the Traditional rulers, Eze Samuel Ohiri; state president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Ezechukwu; and Chief Eze Duruiheoma (SAN).

Others were Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, former chairman, Imo State and South East Council of Traditional rulers; former Inspector General of Police, Chief Mike Okiro; two former deputy governors of the State, Dr Douglas Acholonu and Chief Ebere Udeagu; Bishop Athan Azubuike; and the immediate-past deputy president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Just before the elections, former governor of Imo State, Dr Ikedi Ohakim threatened court action over the modalities of the election even as there were fears that the courts may stop the election.

A former commissioner under the immediate-past governor Rochas Okorocha posted pictures of himself, Chief Chidi Ibe as the newly elected president general of the pan Igbo socio-cultural body, a day before the election that produced Obiozor though it was immediately dismissed.

Analysts blamed it on the cold war between Governor Uzodimma and Senator Okorocha over the control of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Imo State.

Nevertheless, the election which held at the Dan Anyiam Stadium on January 10, recorded a high turnout as Igbo leaders of thought drawn from the participating states graced the occasion.

Some dignitaries who attended the election were the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe and immediate past chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Samuel Ohiri.

Governor Uzodimma of Imo State and one of his predecessors, Ikedi Ohakim were both in attendance. Others are minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu; minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige; Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu; minister of state for Mines and Development, Uche Ogah; Senator Osita Izunaso; former deputy governor of Anambra State, Emeka Sibeudu; Archbishop of Anglican Diocese of Enugu State, Chukwuma Okoh; Senator Andy Ubah; and former Inspector General of Police, Mike Okiro.

There were also former governor of Ebonyi State, Senator Sam Egwu; Senator Ben Obi; Chekwas Okorie, former Senate President, Chief Adolphus Wabara, elder statesmen, Professor Anya O Anya and Chief Guy Ikokwu.

Clergymen who attended included the Archbishop of Enugu Anglican Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuema; and the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Imo State, Revd Eches Divine Eches; Bishop Goddy Okafor, Chairman South East CAN amongst others.

Before the election proper, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State who doubles as the chairman of the South East Governors Forum commended the outgoing president general, Nwodo for conducting a successful election despite the efforts of those he described as the Igbo detractors.

Umahi had said the South East Governors endorsed the process and stand by the outcome of the election.

He tasked the incoming executive to continue to let the same spirit of love for Ndigbo continue as they win the election.

On his part, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State maintained that they will continue to fight for the unity of Nigeria as according to him, will benefit Ndigbo more.

He lamented that South East governors have been singled out for castigation saying “We have always supported the unity of this country. But one thing we hold very dear is our love for Ndigbo. That comes first before political party. We don’t care what people say about that”.

He thanked the South East governors for their roles which he described as important in the unity of the people of the region.

On his part, Nwodo said: “I thank you for the opportunity you gave us to serve. Lopsidedness in the appointments in this country have affected the development of the Igbo land, that is why we are championing the restructuring of Nigeria.

“We urge the new leadership to continue with the constitutional amendment of the Ohanaeze, and achieve the aim of improving the organisation.

“I want to say that discordant voices do not mean well for the Igbo. I appeal to our Igbo brothers to sheathe their swords and let us move ala Igbo forward,” he said.

Not many knew that Senator Ben Obi opted not to conduct the election after one of the candidates alleged that as a friend to Obiozor, he may manipulate the election in favour of the retired diplomat.

However, Obiozor had polled 304 votes to clinch the position while Valentine Oparaocha polled 15 votes and Hon. Sergius Uju Okoro garnered three votes.

Unconfirmed reports said the other aspirants opted to boycott the election after the electoral committee opted for option A4 as against secret balloting which they argued would have protected delegates if they voted for the candidate of their choice without fear of molestation from their state governors.

Expectedly, a day before Obiozor emerged, a former commissioner in Imo State, Engr, Chidi Ibeh, MFR. was reportedly elected in Enugu as president general in the election organised by the Prince Richard Ozobu-led election committee raised by the former embattled secretary general, Uche Okwukwu. But that group has since lost steam as top Igbo leaders have since endorsed Obiozor’s leadership.

While the minority leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe ( PDP Abia South), former deputy president of the Senate and leader, South East Caucus of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, have applauded the emergence of Obiozor and Okey Emuchay as the president general, and secretary general of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide respectively.

Obiozor has also been recognised by President Muhammadu Buhari and other non-Igbo leaders including Chief Tom Ikimi.

The election may have come and gone and a winner emerged but Ohanaeze Ndigbo may not remain the same if Obiozor does not extend the olive leaf to his fellow challengers.

Already, senior Journalist and Columnist, Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu told LEADERSHIP that there were no warring factions as alleged in different fora.

He said “Are there warring factions in Ohanaeze? If there are, I haven’t seen them. As much as I know, Ohanaeze has a new executive led by Amb. George Obiozor. No one else is recognised as Ohanaeze President except him and no one else is recognised as Secretary General of Ohanaeze safe for Amb. Okey Emuchay. Any other thing is a claim that is recognised only by the claimant. If you follow the flow of congratulatory messages, you will easily know where the tide flows. The Igbo nation is firmly united on this”.

He argued that boycott of election does not nullify those who emerged saying “Boycott of an election does not make an election flawed. What makes election flawed are things like voter manipulation which we call rigging, voter intimidation, vote buying, lack of security of ballots and even lack of transparency. But everyone saw what happened at Dan Anyiam stadium.

“You saw the delegates stand behind their preferred candidates and were appropriately counted. So, if some candidate pulled out of the race do you cancel or suspend the election because of that? How about those that did not pull out? Do you subjugate their fate to that of one who sees clearly that he has no chance and decides not to waste his time?”, he queried.

The main task before the new president general include a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction.

Nwodo while urging his supporters to support Obiozor, charging his successor to work harder for the unity of Ndigbo and complete discussions around the development of the zone.

But with 2023 in sight, the task before the new Ohanaeze helms man is tough. Nwodo while delivering a keynote lecture to usher in former Governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha had declared that the country should allow a president from the South East.

Further, he had warned that Ndigbo did not desire to govern over a skewed nation even as he demanded for restructuring.

Obiozor and his team may need to reach out to aggrieved members, especially over allegations of being a card caring members of the APC.

Already, the youth wing has pledged support for Amb Obiozor even as they reeled out their demands.

They include; “That all the aggrieved individual or group on the outcome of the election of Ohanaeze Ndigbo should articulate their proposal on how to make Alaigbo economically viable and great and submit to Prof. George Obiozor whom has accepted to unify Ndigbo for economic purpose.”

Further, they called for functional seaport in Igboland; functional cargo international airport; connection of Alaigbo to functional modern railway; connecting Alaigbo to national electric grid, and connection of Alaigbo to industrial gas pipeline.

Others include: construction of Otuocha-Nmiata Kogi Federal Road by Extension to Abuja; pursue the call for restructuring by Ndigbo and Nigerians at large; Igbo youths empowerment scheme through Ohanaeze Youth Council Multi-Purpose Cooperative; establishment of Igbo communities scholarship board; amongst others.

They also warned former Governor Okorocha to steer clear of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and recall his erstwhile commissioner, Chief Chidi Ibe from parading himself as the new president general.

How Obiozor engages with other regions would be insightful as well. His predecessor had been at the centre of the charge for a restructured Nigeria much like other regional bodies like, Afenifere and PANDEF, MiddleBelt Forum and others.

While some pundits aver that there are quite a barrage of demands, one thing is obvious, Ndigbo have united to chart a new cause. The questions are: can Obiozor mobilise the stakeholders to achieve developmental demands for the region? Can he unite the Igbo and ensure a president of South East extraction emerges in 2023? Only time can tell.