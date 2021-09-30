The president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof George Obiozor has raised the alarm on the incessant killings of innocent citizens of Igbo Nation saying that the South East zone is currently under heavy siege.

Prof Obiozor raised the alarm during the Igbo Day Prayer Summit organised by Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide in collaboration with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) South East zone.

Prof Obiozor who was represented by the secretary general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mr Innocent Nwudenyi stated that there is the need for the people of the South East zone to take a pause and seek the face of God adding that there are many killings in the zone of late.

“As we gather today to pray, we need to take a pause in Igbo Nation. We need to seek the face of God, we need to remember our brothers and sisters that has been killed over the years but more importantly, we need to think about today.

“The Igbo Nation is under siege, there are too many killings. Many unnecessary killings in the zone,” he said.

He described the brutal killing of Dr Chike Akunyili as unfortunate, regrettable and most worrisome pointing out that the killings in Anambra State and other states of the South East has reached an alarming stage.

Mr Nwudenyi noted that something needs to be done urgently to salvage the South East from the unnecessary and brutal killings adding that the president general of Ohanaeze has asked the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other groups to think deeply and take a pause.

“Prof Obiozor has asked IPOB and other groups to think deeply because if they kill every person, who will be there. We need to take a pause as a people and understand what is confronting us,” he said.

He regretted that beyond the sit at home order, there is ongoing killings from one state to another in the South East zone and called on the clergy to pray fervently for the South East zone.

In an address, the Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi expressed regrets why Igbos should be killing each other and called for brotherly love, harmony and peace among the Igbos.

Governor Umahi represented by the secretary to the state government and coordinating commissioner, Dr Kenneth Ugballa expressed regret over the killing of Dr Chike Akunyili noting that his death is a big blow to Ndigbo.