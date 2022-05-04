Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has called for peace and security ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Ebonyi State.

In a statement issued at the end of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Elders Council meeting held in Abakaliki yesterday and signed by the secretary-general of the association, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the group said for translucence and clarity of purpose, President Mohammadu Buhari had been fair to Ndigbo with federal projects.

Mazi Isiguzoro said irrespective of the fact that his party’s fortunes declined and acceptance in 2015 and 2019 elections in the southeast, the chairman of Southeast Governors and Ebonyi Governor, Chief David Umahi, has brought good tidings.

He stated that Governor Umahi has paid huge sacrifices for Ndigbo to access the presidency and attract federal government’s projects and attention to the southeast zone,”

He said the elders council was presided over by Prince Dr. Richard Ozobu adding that this was the best opportunity for Igbo leaders with the southeast governors to dialogue with President Buhari over the release of the IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kalu.

“Ndigbo’s expectations are that such windows of opportunities must be fully utilized for positive results as President Buhari will be received warmly by Ndigbo. This will be one of the most remarkable visits of Mr. President to the southeast, as we except that the President’s two days working visit to Ebonyi State will change the narratives that Buhari loves Ndigbo.”

The Ohanaeze scribe said President Buhari would prove his love for Nd’Igbo by kick-starting the process that will release Nnamdi Kanu.

“IPOB and other Biafra agitators should hold their peace and remain loyal to the procedure that will help them achieve the release of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Buhari’s visit will usher in fresh hopes of having a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction and secure the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we are conscious of the fact that Ipob is cognizant of the process of releasing their leader is ongoing”

“Their proper attitudes and conduct are expected to solidify the process of Kanu’s release, we are welcoming President Buhari with an open mind and wish him a pleasant stay in Ebonyi State.”