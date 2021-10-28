Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has warned against any attempt to disrupt the forthcoming November 6, Anambra State governorship election, stating that such action would have adverse socioeconomic impact in the entire South East region.

Leadership of the group, particularly advised the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), leadership to cancel the group’s threat to impose a sit-at-home in South East region between November 4 -10, if their leader, Nnamdi Kanu was not granted unconditional release by the federal government in respect of the charges of treasonable felony and terrorism for which he is currently standing trial in court.

National publicity secretary of Ohanaeze, Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia who disclosed the organisation’s position in a telephone interview with LEADERSHIP said that the leadership of the apex Igbo organisation is concerned about the persistent restiveness in the region.

He said that the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has advised the South East Governors’ Forum headed by the Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi to urgently convene a meeting of the stakeholders in the zone, and ensure that leaders of all youth groups in the area attended.