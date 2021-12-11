Apex Igbo social-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze N’digbo, has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) against any attempt to obstruct the planned visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Ebonyi State.

A statement issued by the secretary general of the Chidi Ibe-led Ohanaeze N’digbo, Okechukwu Isinguzoro, further warned that any attempt to obstruct, thwart or hinder the planned visit would have disastrous consequences on the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu.

It stated that it would also destroy the efforts of Igbo leaders led by Mbazulike Amaechi and religious leaders in Igboland.

Ohanaeze noted that there were no forces and opposition to hinder the rights of a sitting president of a country from visiting any section of the country under his territory and jurisdiction.

The organisation pointed out that those opposing the planned visit of the president were incapable and incompetent of carrying out “these rogue operations”.

“And if they fail, it will lead to their own extinction and disastrous cessation of existence and relevance. IPOB shouldn’t give credence to the antagonism and friction of northern groups like Arewa Consultative Forum, Northern Elders Forum, Coalition of Northern Groups and Arewa youths that President Buhari shouldn’t release Nnamdi Kanu.

“N’digbo will welcome President Buhari to Ebonyi State in line with Igbo traditional culture and norms of welcoming esteemed visitors, this is another window of opportunity for the ongoing persuasive engagement with President Buhari by N’digbo to grant amnesty and presidential pardons to all Ipob/ESN and other Biafran agitators including Nnamdi Kanu and others who are languishing in numerous detention facilities across the country.

South East governors led by Governor Umahi will secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu and others in Abakiliki, we have implicit confidence that the South East political leadership and Igbo leadership led by Ohanaeze N’digbo will seal the deal and facilitate the release of Nnamdi Kanu, it’s predestined that Abakiliki is the venue where N’digbo will secure the release of all detained freedom fighters including Nnamdi Kanu.

“IPOB should without further delay, rescind and withdraw the earlier decision to obstruct the planned presidential visit to Ebonyi State and disown the earlier provocative statements unless they want Nnamdi Kanu to remain in detention till the end of the year 2023 when another president will succeed Buhari.

“IPOB should apologise to Pa Mbazulike Amaechi and South East governors for ignorantly hampering and thwarting their diplomatic and tactful efforts to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu, as diplomatic ways remain the best approach to ensure that President Buhari will keep his previous promise to look for a political solution to the incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB should end all hostilities and resort to prayers and traditional ordinances until presidential pardon and amnesty is given to all Biafran agitators”.