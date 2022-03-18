Leader of Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka has cautioned former Lagos State governor and presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu not to plant the seed of discord between Ndigbo and Yoruba ethnic nationalities.

He frowned at Tinubu’s presidential project, saying the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader’s quest to govern Nigeria should not be a do or die affair.

Igboayaka who reacted yesterday to the meeting of Tinubu with APC Senate and House of Representatives Caucus of the National Assembly on his presidential ambition, described it as an attempt to plant the seed of discord between Ndigbo and Yoruba, “who have contributed immensely to political and economic development of Nigeria.”

The OYC leader stated that the political differences between Zik and Awolowo was corrected in 1999 when Southeast presidential aspirant and candidates, late Dr Alex Ekwueme and Dr Ogbonnaya Onu respectively sacrificed their presidential ambitions for a Yoruba to emerge president to atone for the annulment of the 1993 election of their son, Chief MKO Abiola.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We can’t allow a grandfather like Bola Tinubu to plant seeds of hatred, discord, political inequality among the new generation of Ndigbo and Yoruba nation. It’s obvious that Bola Tinubu’s presidential project if allowed will put a perpetual discord among the Southeast and Southwest Region, therefore our peaceful coexistence among the two regions is more vital and everlasting than Bola Tinubu’s political interest.

“It’s illogical and unreasonable to allow a grandfather after he must have left the earth, what he planted would continue to grow hate, crises and keep hurting Ndigbo and Yoruba.

“Bola Tinubu presidential project is a historical error we must avoid; his presidential ambition will bring negative remote effects to the present and future generations of Ndigbo and Yoruba.

“Bola Tinubu ought to without delay become a political hero and father, whose name will not be erased from political history of Nigeria if he reasonably quits his presidential ambition and supports one presidential aspirant from Southeast in APC,” he said. NBM Not Mafia Group As Court Acquits 3 Members

ADVERTISEMENT