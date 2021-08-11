Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has condemned the reality television show, Big Brother Naija and described it as “semi-packaged porn and social monster.”

The national president of the OYC, Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka, made the call during an interaction with newsmen in Owerri.

He said the show was deeply affecting the fragile moral upbringing in Nigerian families and schools.

According to him, the show does not hold any morals, especially at this period that Nigerian youths have lost their sense of societal values and norms.

Igboayaka called on the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to present more reasonable youth programmes that promote value systems, norms as well as intellectual formation.

He said, “With the high rate of lack of moral values among teenagers in Nigeria, BBNaija is a social monster that has come to ruin the lives of Nigerian youths, mostly the teenagers.

Most Nigerian youths are not mentally mature to be participating or watching such semi-packaged porn programmes that add or proffer zero solution to the social problems confronting them.”

Igboayaka maintained that the government ought not to allow the show to be aired because it promotes immorality and sexual content.