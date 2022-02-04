Apex youth socio-cultural organisation in the South East, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has described former Anambra State governor, Mr Peter Obi’s statement on his presidential ambition as unsatisfactory and unacceptable.

Obi had last weekend said he could only declare for the presidency “if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cedes its presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria or make it open for every region.”

Describing Obi’s words as an utter disappointment to the youths of Igbo extraction, OYC national president, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka lamented that “Mr Obi can’t be engaging in hide and seek politics to ruin the future of new Igbo generation, while mediocre are parading and declaring interest to sink Nigeria the more.”

Speaking with newsmen yesterday, in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, Comrade Igboayaka, stressed that the time has come for the youths to persuade the best material to declare interest for the presidency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over the years the Nigerian political first eleven are relegated to background of the politics and governance while the fourth eleven not even third eleven are governing the country for 56 years. Obi must choose to declare for president within seven days or will be force to quit Ala Igbo,” he threatened.

Igboayaka reminded Obi that “the present and future of Igbo youths and Nigerian youths in general are in great jeopardy. The future and destiny of Nigerian youths are being tossed about by mediocre, incompetent and men of impunity who have been in the centre stage of our politics.

“It’s justifiable, fair and morally necessary that PDP presidential candidate should come from the Southeast. Therefore, Peter Obi ought to make a bold step and work towards actualising what rightfully belongs to Southeast,” he added.

He said, “The Southeast remains the most supportive Zone of PDP since 1999 till date; Ndigbo have paid ultimate sacrifice to PDP, Ndigbo was nicknamed five percent because of the overwhelming support we gave to Goodluck Jonathan and Atiku Abubakar, in the year 2015 and 2019, respectively.”

ADVERTISEMENT

OYC, therefore, maintained that Southeast would not accommodate either PDP offices or flags in the region, should the party cede her presidential ticket to some other region.

The OYC had overtime warned the party against the consequences of denying the region its ticket.

“We maintained in our early warning that if PDP deny a south easterner her presidential ticket in 2023, none of their office or flag will stand in Igbo land, this is not a threat, but it’s an act and a task Igbo youths must excruciatingly execute in order to keep Nigeria one.

“Peter Obi is pushing Igbo youths to uncontrollable provocation by his unguided statement,” he said.

He advised Southeasterners to desist from accepting the ticket for vice president.