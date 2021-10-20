The apex Igbo youth organisation, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has charged the federal government to drop the fresh terrorist charge against the detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and settle the case outside the court.

The council made the plea through its national president, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, during a ‘Peace and Conflict Resolution’ meeting of the council.

The council noted that Kanu’s and Sunday Igboho’s cases could lead Nigeria to the path of peace if handled diplomatically and tactically.

Speaking with newsmen, Comrade Igboayaka attributed the sudden escalation of deep problem between Nigerian government and pro-Biafra groups to the poor treatment meted out to the latter by the former, beginning from the time of Ralph Uwazurike till date.

According to Igboayaka, “The demand for self-determination among Igbos is evidence of how Igbos are being treated in Nigeria since the end of the Nigeria- Biafra civil war.

“The colossal failure of southeast leaders from governors, senators, House of Representatives, ministers, House of Assembly members and all sorts of political leaders in southeast contributed to the economic decay which raised the demand of young generation to seek the actualisation of State of Biafra started by Dim Ikemba Odimegwu Ojukwu in 1967,” he said.

Igboayaka urged the federal government to follow the path of dialogue and negotiation with the leadership of all pro-Biafra groups, majority of whom he noted, were found in Igboland, stressing that all the prisoners of conscience starting from Nnamdi Kanu and Benjamin Onwuka should be released.

He said since 2000, there are many members of MASSOB in Nigerian prisons, adding that about 15 members of MASSOB have been in prison in the past 13 years.

Igboayaka regretted that 15 members of MASSOB had been languishing in Anambra prison for 13 years, among whom was a pregnant woman, Mrs Onyedika Orji who gave birth in the prison.

He advised the government to toe the path of dialogue and negotiation in their dealings with the pro-Biafran agitators.