Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, yesterday called on police to ensure caution and transparency in handling the case of Grace Okolie alleged to be an informant of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a statement by the national youth leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mr Damian Okafor in Abakaliki, he urged the police to charge the girl to court to adduce the conspiracy allegations against her.

He said if found guilty she should be punished legally adding that her fundamental human rights should totally be respected and observed while the trial lasts.

“The stand of Ohanaeze is that Grace Okolie should be charged to a court of competent jurisdiction to adduce the conspiracy allegations labelled against her and if found wanting, she should be punished legally.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ohanaeze through the office of the national legal adviser would follow up the matter to ensure transparency and ensure that all her rights are protected and respected. We will monitor the legal processes,” he said.

Okafor urged Igbo youths to put on hold the planned protest as a matter of urgency until there is a foul play along the line.

“We also advice the Nigeria Police not to be in a hurry to parade her as the allegations labelled against her are still unverified,” the statement said.