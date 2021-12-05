The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing in Kaduna State has condemned the abduction of their traditional father, Ezeigbo Gbagyi Chiefdom, His Highness, Eze Fred Awagu Ekwedasike Gburugburu, Odum Igbo 1.

It would be recalled that bandits recently attacked Ungwan Gimbiya area of Gbagyi chiefdom in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State killing two persons and kidnapping over 50 other persons among whom was the traditional father.

The president of the youth group in Kaduna, high chief Christopher Columbus Geoman Ochinanwata 1 while addressing a group of sympathisers and youths who came to visit him noted that this was one attack too much.

He said; “We are now at the mercy of God since those who took oaths on their individual holy books to protect the people and their properties seem to have forgotten their oaths.”

He said the killing of innocent people and kidnapping of others including children was lamentable and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed and quick release of those abducted.

The youth president appreciated Senator Comrade Shehu Sani who was one of the early callers and also tweeted same on his official tweeter handle.

He prayed that God would have mercy and heal Nigeria, adding, “We have never had it so bad”.