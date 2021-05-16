By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) and presidential hopeful in 2023, Mazi Samuel Ohuabunwa, has called for a conference of ethnic nationalities to deliberate on the state of the country and the way forward.

Ohuabunwa, who stated this in a chat with LEADERSHIP on Sunday, stated that it is worrying that the

security situation was worsening by the day.

He lamented that there is no evidence yet that the security institutions are able to control the matter.

The pharmaceutical giant turned politician added that there must be a concerted effort to address injustices as well as shore up economic opportunities, which have contributed to the level of unrest across the country.

He said, “We must deal with injustice and inequity right now, we do not need to wait till tomorrow and the way to start is to invite all the ethnic nationalities, leaders of this country bring them together. I’m not calling for national conference, I’m calling for a consultative assembly, the owners of the land and we have to present the issues of what has happened to our country.

“So, the owners of the country will not only talk about the grievances but they will also tell you what is causing the trouble or who is causing the trouble.

“So, I’m calling for more consultative meeting with the owners of the land. Nigeria is owned by ethnic nationalities, so that is my main call and I’m calling on our political leaders starting from the local government level to the top that they should put pressure on the president.

“If the president is not listening, they should put pressure on him because when the consequences of inactions come, all the political leaders will be held accountable. The insecurity in country can be contained by more serious management of security.”

While charging the security agencies to step up their operations, Ohuabunwa said the level of injustice, inequity and unfairness in the society was too high.

“Everywhere you go people are complaining of one thing or the other and it is wrong. I believe that is contributing. Secondly, lack of economic opportunity, joblessness and grey poverty, those are also contributing to the social maligns and dislocation of peace of our country.

“Now if you want to deal with an issue you must find a way to solve the problem. If I want to solve the problem of lack of economic opportunity,” he added.