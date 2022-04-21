Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Arochukwu local government area of Abia State have vowed that Senator Mao Ohuabunwa will not be beaten again for Abia North senatorial district seat in 2023.

The stakeholders blamed Ohuabunwa’s loss to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu of the All Progressives Congress on

“sabotage by some black legs,” insisting that they would not allow a repeat of it in 2023.

The stakeholders made the resolution at a meeting in Arochukwu, the headquarters of the area, adding that, Ohuabunwa, who represented the district from 2015-2019 remains the best for the seat.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP at the end of the meeting, the chairman of the party in the area, Chief Sunday Okemini attributed the development to factionalization and appealed to those behind it to sheath their swords.

In his remarks on behalf of the major stakeholders, the former commissioner for joint projects, Mr J.J. Okoro, assured Ohuabunwa of their wholesome support, adding that “the mistake will not be repeated.”

Similarly, the zonal vice chairman of the party, Elder Amah Abraham, said the greatest challenge he faced after his election was how to unite the various factions in the area, noting however that the story has changed.

Others who spoke for the stakeholders which comprise local government councillors, ward executives, zonal executive committee members, and other chieftains were Hon Oxom Peters and Chief George Onwuneme among others.

Addressing the stakeholders earlier, Ohuabunwa regretted that the area which was once a stronghold of the party has suddenly been taken over by the opposition due to sabotage, factionalization, and backstabbing.