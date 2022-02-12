Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike says as a responsible government, even if his political party, the PDP was in opposition, his administration would not allow any act of economic sabotage such as crude oil theft to take place in the state.

The governor, who said the war against illegal refining of crude oil was not about political party but about Nigeria and its survival, pointed out that it was also about ensuring that the health of Rivers people is not endangered.

Wike spoke yesterday at Government House, Port Harcourt, during a meeting with heads of security agencies in the state and chairmen of five local government areas.

He said: “The mere fact that I am in opposition does not mean that I have to sabotage the economy of the nation. “This country belongs to all of us and you know that oil is the major source of revenue for the federation that the three tiers of government share from.

“So, you cannot, because you’re of the opposition, close your eyes and allow that to happen. No responsible government does that. This is not about party. It is about Nigeria. It is about making sure this country survives and then also the health factor.

“We must continue to take this war very seriously. Not only because it is sabotage to the national economy but also for the health of our people, which, for me, is the key why we must fight against this sabotage.”

Wike commended the security agencies and some chairmen of councils who have shown seriousness in the fight against operators of illegal crude oil refineries in the state.

He, however, urged them not to rest on their oars because the fight is far from over, especially with such commitment to save Rivers people and all residents of the likely ailment soot causes.

The governor said: “So, let’s take this as war that we must save our people. And we must save our nation. I commend you so far, for the efforts. But we must redouble our efforts and not to give any chances to these armed robbers that they called bunkers.

“As far as I am concerned, they’re even worse than armed robbers. One who sabotages the national economy is worse than an armed robbers.”

Wike said the list bearing the names of those selected to be part of the taskforce against illegal refining activities had been sent to the DSS for profiling.

He urged the agency to be dutiful and attend to it quickly so that those who scaled can be assigned their responsibilities.

The governor said he had approved the money pledged to councils that had identified and destroyed sites used for illegal crude oil refining.

He clarified that only five local government areas had satisfied the conditions to get the fund.