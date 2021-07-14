Minister of Environment, Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, has said International Oil Companies (IOCs) have contributed $1billion for the Ogoniland clean-up and restoration.

The minister stated this during a press briefing on Ogoniland clean-up in Abuja which he said had attained remarkable success despite challenges.

He said the clean-up is the first of its kind in the country and has covered a lot of grounds in its mandate.

He recalled that the Federal Government of Nigeria on 2nd June, 2016 flagged off the Ogoniland clean-up project at Bodo in Gokana local government area of Rivers State.

The government thereafter inaugurated the three governing structures of the project namely; the Governing Council (GC) (the policy making organ), the Board of Trustees (BoT) (receives and manages the funds of the project) and the Project Coordination Office (PCO) which is responsible for the day to day running of the project.

He said the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) was then mandated to remediate and restore hydrocarbon contaminated areas, stop further pollution, provide potable water to impacted communities, provide sustainable alternative livelihood to the impacted communities and undertake health inventory of people living in impacted areas.

He said so far 17 lots had been completed by HYPREP out of 21 Lots in the Phase 1 Batch 1 and contract for another 36 lots have been awarded since February 2020.

He disclosed that six water scheme constructions are going on at Bori in Khana local government area of Ogoniland,