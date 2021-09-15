Seplat Energy Plc, operators of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC)/SEPLAT joint venture has kicked off the ninth edition of its annual Eye Can See Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme with a major activation at the Oba of Benin’s palace.

The programme witnessed a large turnout of people from within and outside of Benin City who showed up to have their eyes checked, obtain prescription glasses or get operated upon to remove visual impairing cataracts.

The programme will be deployed in different centres across Delta and Edo states. Thousands of Nigerians will be screened for eye ailments, surgeries performed, and eye glasses dispensed.

Joining Seplat to mark the flag off of the programme were the chiefs led by Chief John Oviesoge, the Eribo of Benin Kingdom, who represented the Oba of Benin.

The event was also graced by key government officials, traditional rulers, NPDC representatives, and the media, amongst other dignitaries.

Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, the director, external affairs and sustainability, Seplat Energy, in her remarks, maintained that ensuring sustainability of the communities where Seplat operates remains top in the agenda of the company particularly the health and well-being of their people.

According to her, Seplat has, through the programme, impacted 80,194 persons; dispensed 35,755 reading glasses, and performed 3,456 cataract and related surgeries.

Welcoming the company and dignitaries to the palace, Chief Oviesoge lauded Seplat for supporting and enhancing the physical and mental wellbeing of members of its host communities and pledged his kingdom’s support to the Company and its activities.