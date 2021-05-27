The American Heritage University of Southern California has nominated the chairman of Cradinal Airlines and Ultimate Oil and Gas, Alhaji Mas’ud Bashar, for Honorary Doctorate degree in Humanities.

This was contained in a letter dated May 25, 2021, addressed to Bashar and signed by the university’s Registrar, Dr. Fathiah Inserto.

The letter titled, ‘Approval of Nomination’ reads: “On behalf of the Governing Board of American Heritage University of Southern California (AHUSC), Rancho Cucamonga, California, United States of America, we wish to inform you that our nomination for the Doctor of Humanities (HOD) (Honoris Causa) has been approved to be offered on you.

“Note that by this award, you will be enlisted in the University of Life Time Achievers and therefore expected to work towards the enhancement of its integrity, reputation, strengthen its mission and contribute towards its growth as well as its project.

“Once you acknowledge receipt of this letter, you will receive more information regarding the conferment of the award as soon as possible. It is expected that you honour the arched Endowment Pledge Note immediately.”