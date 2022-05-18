Oil prices climbed on yesterday, amid an ongoing push by the European Union for the Russian oil imports ban.

Brent crude climbed 1.04 per cent to $115.29 a barrel on Tuesday, the highest since March 28.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose by 0.36 per cent, trading at 114.6 a barrel.

On Monday, EU foreign ministers failed in their efforts to pressure Hungary to sign up to a proposed embargo on Russian oil.

Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA, said: “Oil prices have remained near multi-week highs this week, supported by surging gasoline and distillate prices in the U.S., and fears around an EU ban on Russian oil imports remaining in play.”

Meanwhile, Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets, said that, “intensifying geopolitical tension” between the EU and Russia will further bolster prices, even as Sweden and Finland seek to join NATO.

High oil price has continued to affect Nigeria’s deregulated oil market.

On Monday, the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) announced the impending disruption of scheduled flight operations over the growing scarcity of aviation fuel, popularly known as Jet-A1.

The group said the scarcity of aviation fuel negatively impacts the seamless conduct of air transport operations and “would lead to flight rescheduling, and, or, cancellations.”