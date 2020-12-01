BY CHIKA IZUORA |

Oil prices fell about 1 per cent yesterday amid investor concerns ahead of an Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries(OPEC+) meeting to decide whether the producers’ group will extend large output cuts to balance global markets.

January Brent crude futures, which expired yesterday, dropped 58 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $47.60 a barrel. The more actively traded February Brent contract was at $47.77 a barrel, down 48 cents.

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January fell 40 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $45.13 a barrel.

Both benchmarks are still set to rise more than 20 per cent in November, the strongest monthly gains since May, boosted by hopes that three promising COVID-19 vaccines that may curb the rapid spread of the disease and in doing so support fuel demand.

Advertisements

Analysts and traders also expect OPEC and its allies including Russia to delay next year’s planned increase in oil output as a second COVID-19 wave has cut into global demand for fuel.

The OPEC previously agreed to raise output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in January – about 2 per cent of global consumption – after record supply cuts this year.

Advertisements





The group held an initial round of talks on Sunday, but has yet to find a consensus on oil output policy for 2021 ahead of crucial meetings on Monday and Tuesday, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

“Signs of disunity in OPEC raised the prospect of the group not agreeing to an extension of current production cuts. Some members, including UAE and Iraq, have expressed misgivings about its policy over supply,” ANZ analysts said.

The bank estimated that the oil market surplus could be as high as 1.5 million to 3 million bpd in first half of 2021 if OPEC+ does not extend cuts.

Moreover, the number of operating oil and natural gas rigs in the United States has risen for the fourth month in a row as producers return to the wellpad with crude prices mostly trading over $40 a barrel since mid June.

China is also due to release manufacturing data on Monday which will likely show economic expansion in the world’s second-largest economy and top oil importer.

Meanwhile, OPEC+ and its allies led by Russia are yet to find a consensus on oil output policy for 2021, after an initial round of talks on Sunday and ahead of crucial meetings on Monday and Tuesday, four OPEC sources told Reuters.

OPEC+ had been due to ease production cuts from January 2021, but a second coronavirus wave has reduced demand for fuel around the world.

The OPEC+ is now considering rolling over existing cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day, or around 8% of global demand, into the first months of 2021, sources have said.

Preliminary consultations on Sunday between the key ministers, including from OPEC’s leader Saudi Arabia and Russia, had not reached a compromise on the duration of the rollover.

Sources have said talks were now focusing on extending cuts by three to four months, or on a gradual increase in output. Ideas of deeper cuts or a six-month rollover were much less likely, the sources said.