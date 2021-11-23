By Oil prices rose yesterday, rebounding from recent losses, on reports that OPEC+ could adjust plans to raise oil production if large consuming countries release crude from their reserves or if the coronavirus pandemic dampens demand.

Brent crude futures hit an 8-week low before stabilizing around $79 per barrel on Monday, pressured by concerns over the prospect of a coordinated reserve release by major oil-consuming nations and a weakening demand outlook amid Europe’s COVID flare-up.

WTI crude futures swung between small gains and losses around $76 a barrel yesterday, close to 7-week lows as traders assess the prospects of a coordinated reserve release by major oil-consuming nations while a worsening COVID-19 situation in Europe sparks demand concerns.

Japan is considering the release of oil reserves along with the US and other countries to help curb rising crude oil prices, prime minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday. The US previously asked countries including China, Japan, India and South Korea to consider a coordinated release of oil reserves to bring prices down. Meanwhile, outlook for fuel demand deteriorated amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases in Europe and the US, with Austria reimposing a full lockdown on Monday, while Germany warned that it may follow suit. Elsewhere, Ireland and the Netherlands have also instructed people to work from home where possible.

