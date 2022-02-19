The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, yesterday met with governors of oil producing states to discuss ways to address the prevailing security challenges affecting oil production in the country.

The meeting which was held behind closed doors followed series of security challenges facing oil companies in the Niger Delta region.

Irabor said the federal government was worried about the security situation in the oil producing states, adding that the meeting was at the instance of President Muhammad Buhari.

He said added that the nation was currently bleeding and it was necessary to reverse the trend.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he decided to lead all the heads of security and intelligence agencies as well as the group general manager of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to the meeting with the governors.

“So, given that the issues demand quick action as the mandated by Mr President, we have come to engage with you and he said that the requirement would involve the whole of society.

“So, as critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta, we believe that…our framework would come up with two people at the door to address the current issues, you will be playing a critical part.

“It is for this reason that we have chosen to engage with you, as directed by Mr. President,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Irabor expressed the belief that the outcome of whatever approach they came up with would be a win-win for every Nigerian.

Responding on behalf of the governors, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State commended the CDS for convening the meeting, adding that the governors were also worried about the happenings in oil facilities across the states.

Okowa said the governors knew that there had been challenges, noting there had been a sharp drop in oil production from the various facilities.

He said the meeting would give them the opportunity to share ideas with the various agencies of government in charge of security and those in charge of the management of various oil companies in the nation.

The governor said the meeting would provide them the opportunity to see how the states could collaboratively work with security agencies to check the excesses of those involved in oil bunkering and other crimes in the region.

He added: “I do think that this collaboration is a very welcome idea and that it will give us the room for even greater collaboration because it requires a stakeholders’ approach to this very challenging issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As for us, the more oil and gas we are able to produce the better for our states because to a very large extent it will improve the revenues that we have from federal allocation.

“And beyond that too we do believe that if we are able to put a stop to what is going on our environment will be a lot cleaner than what it is.

“This is because outside the economic challenge we also do realise that that the issues that are currently going on are actually those that affect the health of our people.”