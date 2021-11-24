Federal government has ordered immediate closure of AITEO Operations at Santa Barbara in Nembe local government area of Bayelsa State.

The action was prompted by the recent oil spillage in the community which has posed threats to the people.

In a statement issued yesterday by the director of press and public relations, Ministry of Environment, Saghir el Mohammed, he said following the outcome of a joint investigation team, the federal government mandated the company to carry out concrete actions to address the situation that include clean-up of impacted areas, remediation of the spill site as well as damage assessment and post spill impact assessment.

He said, “The federal government has directed the exploration company, AITEO Eastern Exploration and Production Company Limited (AEEPCo) to halt operations in the area until proper investigation is carried out and adequate measures put in place to ensure the safety of lives and property in the area.”

He said a well control company (Kenyon International) was at the incident location for an on-site assessment, adding that containment and recovery is still on-going. “It is instructive to note that the well head experts have arrived Nigeria and will commence work on the killing of the well tomorrow,” he said

The government said the spill occurred on November 5, 2021 in a form of fountain within the proximity of Opu Nembe Community at Well 1, Well Head located at the Southern Field of Sant Barbara.

The ministry said upon receipt of the report of the incident, set up a joint investigation team (JIT) comprising the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Bayelsa State Ministry of Environment, community representatives and AITEO Eastern Exploration and Production Company on November 6, 2021 to immediately address the situation.