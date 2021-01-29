ADVERTISEMENT

By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Four farmers from Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers States, have expressed excitement over the ruling of the Dutch Appeal Court sitting in Hague, which ordered Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to pay compensation to them.

Milieudefensie, the Dutch branch of Friends of The Earth, had in 2008 brought the lawsuit on behalf of the farmers against Shell following oil spills that destroyed their farmlands and others properties in Ikot Ada Udo community in Akwa Ibom State, Oruma community in Bayelsa State and Goi community in Rivers State.

The farmers, which include Princewill Alali Efanga, Chief Eric Barizaa Dooh, Elder Friday Alfred Akpan, and Chief Felix Oguru, had urged the Court to order Royal Dutch Shell to mandate its subsidiary, SPDC, to remediate and recover the environment, that was destroyed by its facilities.