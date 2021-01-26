Chairman of the National Assembly and President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan has cautioned that except the proposed reforms in the petroleum sector is holistic and timely Nigeria may face difficulties in the next two decades.

Ahmad Lawan who stated this on Monday in his opening remarks when he declared open a 2-day public hearing on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) at the National Assembly complex, Abuja said that emerging technologies may render fossil fuel less relevant.

The senate president said the failure to give the Petroleum Industry Bill the attention it deserves almost two decades since it was first introduced, has continued to expose the industry to numerous shocks and challenges.

He identified the challenges facing the sector to include laws dictated by global practices, the persistent calls for the deregulation of the downstream sector, the agitation of the oil producing communities and the unbundling of the NNPC.

Against the backdrop of the foregoing, Lawan said, it has become expedient to fast-track the passage of the bill, while paying due attention to pitfalls that led to the inability of past senate to pass the bill, amongst which is inadequate consultation with relevant stakeholders.

He further said the present senate is determined to overhaul a system that has refused to operate optimally in line with global standards, resulting into loss of continental competition, transparency, accountability, good governance and economy loss for the petroleum industry and the country.

Senator Lawan outlined four agenda adopted by the joint committee of the national assembly to address the decade long legislative logjam in the oil petroleum sector.

He said: “The bill under consideration in this public hearing today, comprises 4 chapters that are distinct but related. Permit me to outline some of its key objectives:

Chapter one describes how to create efficient and effective governing institutions with clear and separate roles for the petroleum industry; establish a framework for the creation of a commercially oriented and profit-driven national petroleum company; promote transparency, good governance and accountability in the administration of the petroleum resources of Nigeria among others;

Chapter two among others, seeks to promote the exploration and exploitation of petroleum resources in Nigeria for the benefit of the Nigerian people; promote the efficient, effective and sustainable development of the petroleum industry.