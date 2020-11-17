ADVERTISEMENT

By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt |

Oilwatch Nigeria has frowned at the non-challant attitude of the federal government towards the clean-up of the impacted environment in Ogoniland as recommended by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The organization, in a statement issued at the end of it’s first annual general meeting and 25th anniversary of the martyrs of the Ogoni nine, said four years after the flag-off of the clean-up exercise, no visible impact has been made.

The statement was signed by Emem Okon and Rev. Nnimmo Bassey, executive directors of Kebetkache Women and Development Centre and the Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) and 19 other groups.

It said: “ The general assembly gathered about 52 participants which included online participants, academicians, civil society groups, community based organizations, students and community stakeholders including traditional rulers frowned at the non-challant manner the Nigerian State has been handling the Ogoni cleanup issues.

“It is worrisome that after the flag off of the cleanup by the Vice President over four years ago, the remediation process by HYPREP has with no visible impacts.

“Apart from the pollution of the Ogoni environment, the murdered Ogoni sons are yet to be exonerated from a false crime allegedly committed by them.

“Oilwatch Nigeria members stressed on the need and urgency for the exoneration of Ken Saro–Wiwa and the Ogoni eight that were gruesomely murdered by the Abacha led dictatorship government.

“What the Ogonis are currently going through can be termed ecocide. The total destructions and dislocation of an environment and the livelihood of the people. We pray that the cleanup process should be hastened up and made faster to yield rapid changes that is envisaged by the people of the region.

“The Ogoni people have been very resilient in the struggles for environmental justice and we must ensure that we keep up with the struggles to halting all aspects of extractions in the region.

“There is need for us to remember that pollution is not only accidental but it is majorly political in this part of the world and we must always take note of this in our struggles to defend our environment. Ken Saro Wiwa started the struggles and the young people must continue in that path if we must birth the environmental justice he fought and died for.”