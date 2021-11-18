Commercial motorcyclists in Akure, the Ondo State capital yesterday trooped out in their large numbers to protest the killing of their colleague by a policeman at Arakale area of the ancient city, chasing officers of the Nigeria Police out of the station.

The motorcyclists mobilised themselves to A Division Police station where they attacked policemen on duty.

The angry protesters broke into the gate and threw stones into the building while policemen and their families fled through the back gate.

Some policemen scaled the fence and ran away, while others struggled to take their vehicles away from the barracks.

Bonfires were set in front of the A Division as the Okada riders demanded to see the policeman who shot one of their colleagues dead.

LEADERSHIP gathered that a driver had knocked down and killed one okada rider and a cocoa merchant at the Arakale area of Akure.

The development was said to have led to the protest by Okada riders when they were informed that both men died on the spot.

While protesting the death of their colleague, a policeman reportedly attached to a filling station in the area was said to have fired shots in the air to scare the protesters away but one of the shots hit and killed another okada rider.

The policeman reportedly fled to their division to take refuge and was pursued by the okada riders to the station.

The state police command’s spokesman, Fumilayo Odunlami, when contacted on the incident, said she was yet to be briefed.