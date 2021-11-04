The director general of the World Trade Organisation(WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, founder, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Atedo Peterside, and the former chairman of First Bank of Nigeria, Ibukun Awosika, are set to speak at the 20 Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) annual conference slated for tomorrow, November 4, 2021.

This is as the WTO boss was named among the 20 female living legends in Nigeria. Okonjo-Iweala was named one of Nigeria’s living legends alongside; Lady Maiden Alex Ibru, Prof. Ibironke Akinsete, Onyeka Onwenu, Chief Mrs Kofo Olawoye; Dr Sarah Jubril, Chief Nike Davies-Okundaye and Chief Dr Onikepo Akande, were among the recognised female pioneers, who through sheer audacity, have broken barriers for women and achieved incredible feats in their different endeavours.

Speaking about the legends, chairman, WIMBIZ, Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, said: “We are celebrating female legends who dared to challenge the status quo when nobody else could and succeeded.”

In addition to recognising the female legends, Mrs. Ighodalo emphasised that WIMBIZ has built an institution that is beyond its trustees. “As a founding trustee, I am excited to see younger women take on leadership roles within the WIMBIZ community, 10 years ago, having mentored and worked with our current leaders, we passed on the baton of leadership to them and it’s been graceful watching them flourish,” she added.