World Trade Organisation, Director General, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has appealed to all Nigerians to collaborate with the Federal Government in order to fight and win war against corruption.

Iweala, who made the call at the launch of compendium by Human & Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) fifth edition on Thursday in Lagos noted that corruption has spread and engulfed virtually every sector of the country, saying all hands must be on deck to reduce the level of corruption in country.

Okonjo-Iweala who was one of the four-member panelists stated that good governance can be achieved through tackling of corruption because

The World Trade Organisation boss who made the remark through her virtual participation in the programme commended the leadership of HEDA for taking bold steps in a bid to tackle corruption through the launching of the fifth compendium.

Also speaking, Mr Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) who did the review of the compendium of 100 high profile corruption cases in Nigeria, described it as a well grounded and well researched work which would go a long way in advancement and good governance, if truly the suggestions are followed to the letter.

“HEDA has done a good job which can act as a step in fighting and winning war against corruption. In dealing with issues of sanctions, this compendium is reminding us that judiciary is one of the bedrocks of good governance. But unfortunately most anti-corruption agencies are only involving their energy in shallow investigations and quick investigations have been some of the reasons why judiciary has not been performing.

In his presentation of the compendium, the Executive Secretary, Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption, Professor Sadiq Isah Radda charged the judiciary against unnecessary delay in dispensation of justice.

According to him, “It is more beneficial to have a sound judiciary as that is the real starting point of winning the war against corruption by EFCC. And to get a sound judiciary, everyone must take responsibility.”