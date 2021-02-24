An Abuja based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), says Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is not just a trailblazer to the female gender but also an asset to Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okonjo-Iweala on Feb. 15 emerged the seventh Director-General World Trade Organisation, as well as the first woman and first African Director-General of the global body.

Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, President of the group, told NAN in Abuja that Okonjo-Iweala was a shining model and example to the women folk.

Nnam, who described her as an epitome of hard work and ingenuity, urged women to always compete favorably with the male folk.

“She is focused, original African woman clad with simplicity in fashion but full of vision than most men.

“I also want our young girls to especially look at Okonjo-Iweala as a model and follow her footsteps instead of the way most of them today live their lives,” he said.

The ILDC boss, who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his support, said the position was a great advantage to Nigeria’s economy.

Nnam expressed the determination of the youth to always support innovations and ideas capable of catapulting the country to limelight.

According to him, Nigeria will go far economically and politically if every hand will be on deck positively to lift the country unlike what some of us are doing that puts the nation in bad light. (NAN)