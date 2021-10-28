The director general of World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the managing director of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr Hassan Bello, Central Bank of Nigeria deputy governor, Dr Kingsley Obiora as well as six bank chiefs alongside other dignitaries in the financial industry will be among the 258 members who would be made fellows of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) at the weekend.

According to the institute, the 258 qualified and experienced members have distinguished themselves in the banking industry.

Also among those that would be made fellows of the institute at the investiture holding in Lagos this Saturday include the former director, financial policy & regulation department, CBN, Dr. Kevin Amugo; the former director, special insured institutions, NDIC, Mr. Joshua Etopidiok; the managing director/chief executive officer, Keystone Bank Limited, Mr. Olaniran Olayinka.

Out of the 258 awardees to be honored, 19 would be conferred Honorary Fellows; 93 Associates will become Fellows and 51 will be admitted as Honorary Senior Members of the Institute.

According to a statement by the head of corporate communication & external relation of the institute, Mr. Nelson Olagundoye, the honour is in recognition of the awardees’ meritorious services, commitment to professional responsibilities and valuable contributions to the industry in particular and the economy in general.