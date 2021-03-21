By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah |

After stiff opposition to her candidacy by the previous United States government last year, Nigeria’s former minister of finance, Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, recently emerged the director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), prompting wild jubilation across the country. She assumed office on March 1, 2021 as the first female DG of the organization.

It is instructive to note that some Nigerians have been putting the country on the world map recently. Burna Boy and Wizkid on Sunday won the Grammy Awards.

After her victory, her first port of call to Africa was nowhere else but her fatherland. President Muhammad Buhari was instrumental to her victory as he backed her all the way. There was palpable excitement as she entered the Presidential Villa on Monday.

During the meeting, Buhari told her: “You earned it, we are happy you made it, but you earned it with your record of performance both at home and abroad.”

The president said Dr Okonjo-Iweala was putting Nigeria more on the world map, saying, “And I congratulate you, as well as the country. I know you will represent us so well.”

President Buhari lauded Nigerian women once again, pointing to key positions they hold like Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, and many others. He said the same way, government would encourage the youth so that they can be ready for the challenges of the future.

The new WTO DG thanked President Buhari for the pulsating support she received from her country in the race for the position.

“You nominated me, you wrote hundreds of letters, called up hundreds of world leaders. Without your personal and direct intervention, it may not have worked. The people of Nigeria also supported me massively. The youth were wonderful, always encouraging, backing me up on social media.

“Mr President, the world recognizes what you have done. Since its establishment, only men have led the WTO. Now, a woman has emerged for the first time, and she’s a Nigerian, we are so honoured,” Dr Okonjo-Iweala said.

Similarly, during the week, Okonjo – Iweala visited Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. After her meeting with Osinbajo, she was pleasantly surprised as some female staff of the vice president’s office mounted a guard of honour for her with a round of applause.

Meanwhile, the Presidency disclosed on Thursday that six of the 12 Super Tucano jets were on track to arrive mid-July 2021 with the remaining six coming shortly after that.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in April 2018 placed an order for the aircraft following extensive discussions with the US government that led to the relaxing of a moratorium placed on military equipment sales to Nigeria.

According to a tweet by presidential spokesman Garba Shehu, there are 14 Nigerian pilots currently training at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia, US.

He said the Super Tucanos came off the production line in Jacksonville, Florida and were being equipped and flight-tested.

He said; “Nigerian pilots and maintenance personnel are training on these planes. Currently, the construction is ongoing, which will house the aircraft. The Air-Ground-Integration school is the training hub on targeting and minimization of civilian casualties.

“At present, five Nigerian Super Tucanos are at Moody AFB in Georgia for pilot and maintainer training. The two companies released images of the sixth aircraft which also will be flown to Moody in a jungle camouflage scheme.

“The painted jungle scheme NAF A-29 now moves on to mission modification at Moody Air Force Base. Following modification, before delivery, NAF pilots and maintenance personnel will further train in the aircraft.

“In November 2018, SNC was awarded a $329 million foreign military sales contract from the US government to build 12 A-29s for the Nigerian Air Force. The armed turboprops are intended for use against Boko Haram and Islamic State militants.”

Security experts have described the Tucano fighter jets as the game changer in the fight against insurgency and banditry. No doubt, Nigeria is asphyxiating under the twin problems of banditry and insurgency. While insurgents are still wreaking havoc in the North East, bandits have made life a living hell for people in the North West and parts of North Central. With the arrival of the jets in July, it’s sure Nigerians will begin to see the end of the terrorists.