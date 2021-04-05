ADVERTISEMENT

The new chief executive officer of Union Bank, Mr. Emeka Okonkwo has promised to reposition the bank to ensure it not only serves its customers better, but reward bountifully its numerous shareholders.

He assumed office following the retirement of Mr. Emeka Emuwa on March 31, 2021 after eight years as the bank’s CEO. In his first statement as the MD, Okonkwo thanked the board and management of Union Bank for the privilege of leading the bank.

He said, “Today, as I begin the task of building on the solid foundation we have laid over the past eight years, my task will be to accelerate growth and execute our vision to be Nigeria’s most reliable and trusted partner. I am confident that with the support of the board, management and employees, we will record even greater successes in this new chapter.”

Prior to his appointment, Okonkwo was an executive director on the board, and the head of Union Bank’s corporate banking group, a position he occupied since 2013. He is a seasoned banker with 30 years of experience. As Union Bank embarked on its transformation, he was responsible for rebuilding the business and strategically positioning it for success in the corporate banking space.

Okonkwo began his career at Citibank Nigeria where he rose from officer level to become executive director in charge of commercial banking and global subsidiaries in 2009. At Citibank, he worked across various disciplines including corporate finance, credit risk management, marketing, treasury and strategic management in Nigeria and London.

Prior to joining Union Bank, he was the head of the corporate and investment banking division in Citibank Bangladesh.