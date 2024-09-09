The new Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr. Umobong Emanso Okop resumed on Monday.

Dr Okop took over from Richard Pheelangwah who has been deployed to the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

Umobong’s appointment was made by President Bola Tinubu July 10, 2024, effective on September 6, 2024.

A statement from Director, Information in the Office of the SGF, Segun Imohiosen, said the Permanent Secretary brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having worked in various sectors including government, private, military, and correctional facilities in Nigeria.

According to him, She began her career as an Assistant Superintendent of Prisons (Medical) in 1994 and later worked as a Lecturer and Consultant Pathologist at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital.

“Prior to her appointment as Permanent Secretary, Dr. Emanso served at the State House Medical Centre, rising through the ranks to become a Director. “

“As Permanent Secretary, Dr. Emanso is expected to work closely with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, also provides strategic leadership to the Cabinet Affairs Office, ensuring effective coordination and implementation of government policies and programmes,” he added.