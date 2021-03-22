By MBACHU GODWIN, Abuja

Former All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Election Campaign Council director of planning and monitoring, Dr. Theodore Ekechi has charged governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state to implement to the latter the report of judicial panel of inquiry set to investigate allegations of misrule against Okorocha’s government.

He also wants the governor to recover all properties belonging to the state allegedly appropriated by the former governor Sen. Rochas

Okorocha.

A judicial panel of Inquiry set up by the former Ihedioha’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led government had recommended the seizure and subsequent return of properties allegedly appropriated by the former governor, Sen Okorocha to the state.

Okorocha has been at logger head with the state government over the seizure of some of his juicy properties including the Eastern Palm University Okpoko, a hotel apartment in Owerri, the state capital, among others.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, Ekechi argued that the judicial panel of inquiry was to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the litany of allegations of misrule against the Okorocha’s administration.

He warned that any attempt by Governor Uzodinma to short-change or subvert the interest of the state by negotiating the outcome of the

panel of inquiry will face an army of opposition against his re election bid.

Ekechi who was also a former commissioner of information and strategy under Okorocha’s government regretted that the former governor snubbed the invitation of the panel and as such should blame his predicament on his lack of respect for the rule of law and brigandage.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “I predicted that a day like this will come and I have been vindicated. It is not a witch hunt. Uzodinma did not institute the Panel of Inquiry, it was done by the previous government by popular demand. When Uzodinma came in, he was told not to dismantle it. Okorocha was invited and he snubbed the panel. The outcome of the panel was not made by Uzodinma, but by judicial panel of inquiry.

“He should account for his eight year misdeed in Imo, so there is no problem between Uzodinma and Okorocha but there is a problem between

Imo people and their former governor, Okorocha.”