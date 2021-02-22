Angela Nkwo-Akpolu, Owerri

The Imo State Police command has said former Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha was arrested yesterday for breaking into sealed property.

According to the police in the state, Okoro was arrested to answer questions about the alleged break-in into his sealed property, Royal Spring Palm Estate linked to his wife, Nkechi.

Meanwhile, palpable tension has engulfed the State capital Owerri as many fear that mayhem may be unleashed on innocent citizens.

Already, hundreds of Imo people besieged the police command to catch a glimpse of Okorocha under arrest.

A man who identified himself as Igwe said the police should handle the matter carefully to avoid a bloody clash over supremacy.

Imo police spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu, told LEADERSHIP that Okorocha was currently at the police headquarters answering questions about his role and alleged forceful entry into the sealed property.

Governor Hope Uzodimma had last week allegedly sealed the property linked to Okorocha’s wife, Mrs Nkechi.

Ikeokwu said the command received a distress call about the fracas and mobilized men to the scene, wherein Okorocha and some persons were invited for questioning.

He said “We are investigating how supporters of the former Governor allegedly had a faceoff with the government officials”.

When asked how long Okorocha will be at the station, he said that was the decision of the Police Commissioner, saying “ As at when I left, the former Governor was still in the Police command”.

Also arrested were Ijeoma Igboanusi, Lasbrey Okafor-Anyanwu and Steve Asimobi. Igboanusi was the deputy chief of staff (Domestics); Okafor-Anyanwu

then Commissioner for transportation when Okorocha was the governor while Asimobi is currently Okorocha’s aide at the national Assembly.

Meanwhile, Okorocha while speaking on Channels Television via telephone said he had gone there only to be waylaid by hundreds of thugs under the instruction of government officials.

According to him, he did not break into the property as alleged.

However the Information Commissioner said the former governor had stormed the estate with his supporters, policemen, soldiers and personnel of National Security and Civil Defense Corpse and ordered the unsealing of the state.

Government officials immediately mobilized to the estate, leading to free for all. Already, cars have been vandalised and many left wounded