BY Angela Nkwo-Akpolu |

Senator Rochas Okorocha, representing Imo West Senatorial District has declared that he has no plans to leave the All Progressive Congress (APC), saying he holds the highest stake.

Okorocha made the disclosure while addressing a faction of party faithful headed by Dan Nwafor, erstwhile APC state chairman in Imo state.

The meeting had in attendance the faction’s state working committee (SWC), zonal, local government and ward executives of the party in the state, and members of the party.

Following speculations that he was set to dump APC, Okorocha said he had no such plans, even as he maintained that he held the highest stake saying “I have not left APC. I am still in APC. Nobody has stake in APC more than me. The worst insults I had in Imo and in the South-East in 2015, was because of APC and President Muhammadu Buhari.

APC was formed by President Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, myself and few other people. But those on congratulation trip have taken over the party”.

According to him, Dan Nwafor was the authentic APC chairman in Imo state, notwithstanding that the national working committee had dissolved all state executives and named a caretaker committee.

He said, “Daniel Nwafor and others, duly elected as the executives of the party remain as such. Those who want to destroy the party lied to President Buhari. The judgements on the issue all stated that the NEC of the party or the governor, cannot remove the party EXCOs. The party executives can only be removed by the convention.