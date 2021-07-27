The immediate past governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha, on Tuesday, disclosed that his Rochas Okorocha Foundation was working towards establishing a school in Iselu border town as part of the efforts to lessen the burdens of the less-privileged and orphans in Ogun State.

Okorocha disclosed shortly after he was conferred with the chieftaincy title of ‘Otunba Asoludero’ of Iselu Kingdom by the traditional ruler of the ancient town, Eselu of Iseluland, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, in Yewa North local government area of the state.

The erstwhile Imo State governor, who expressed pleasure at accepting the chieftaincy title bestowed on him, said he would reciprocate the gesture by extending the tentacles of his 25-year-old Foundation to the state.

Okorocha further disclosed that no fewer than 25,000 Nigerian children have benefitted from the educational scholarship being offered by his Foundation since inception of which 5,000 of them were of Yoruba extraction.

“I am happy and grateful for this honour. I have accepted this chieftaincy tittle offer from you and will ensure that I do something through my Foundation and the gesture will improve the standard of education within and around the border town,” Okorocha said.

In his remarks, Oba Akinyemi said he had already notified the state government through a letter to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs on the plan to confer the tittle on Senator Okorocha.

The first-class monarch said the recipient of the title has over the years exemplified a track record of unifying people of different tribes across the country through his philanthropical gestures.

He noted that the awardee who also recently bagged a traditional title in Daura, Kastina State, from the Emir in the homestead of the President Muhammadu Buhari, is a bridge builder.

“Despite the happenings in the country, we have been able to identify a detribalised Nigerian who is concerned about the wellbeing of every Nigerian irrespective of their colour, tribe and religion.

”We hold Senator Rochas Okorocha in high esteem for that which he recorded in Imo State as a governor and the lofty heights he has attained through the Rochas Okorocha Foundation that has offered no fewer than 25,000 less privileged and orphans free scholarship from primary school to university education.

“We are optimistic that this new task will set Oja Odan, Ogun state and by extension Yoruba land into greater height,” the monarch said.