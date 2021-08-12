Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja has rejected an interim order requested by former Imo State governor Rochas Okorocha to stop the state government from demolishing marked houses belonging to him in Owerri, the state capital.

Okorocha sought the relief through his lawyer, Chief Oba Maduabuchi (SAN).

Okorocha also sued the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), 1st defendant, the state’s attorney-general and commissioner for justice, 2nd defendant and all the members of seven panels set up by the state government.

He listed them as 3rd to 48 defendants and urged the court to stop them from sealing and seizing his properties.

The defendants challenged the jurisdiction of Justice Mohammed, a vacation judge, to hear Okorocha’s motion when his substantive suit had been adjourned by a regular court to September 22, 2021.

Ruling on Okorocha lawyer’s oral application yesterday, Justice Mohammed said it was clear that the bone of contention was whether the court can make an order when the issue of jurisdiction is still pending.

He said, “My simple response is that since making an order is akin to remotely assuming jurisdiction, the court cannot make the order as requested by the applicant.

“I adjourn this matter to August 24, 2021, to hear the applications challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter during vacation,” he said.