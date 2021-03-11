ADVERTISEMENT

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

Former Governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha yesterday took the feud between him and Governor Hope Uzodinma to the Presidency.

Senator Okorocha after meeting behind closed doors with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo told State House correspondents that he would not want an escalation of the conflict arising from government’s sealing of some of his property in Owerri, the Imo State capital, insisting that he wants peace to reign in the state.

According to him, “The whole thing to me sounds like a movie, a joke, a dream that does not reflect any practical reality, but I am a father, I’m a leader of that state and I am trying to make sure things don’t escalate beyond control.

“But for what has been done to me, I am human; I can bear it just for the purpose of peace to reign.”

Senator Okorocha, who governed Imo State from 2011 to 2019, said he was waiting to understand why he was being attacked.