Chief Uche Nwosu, a son-in-law to former Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, has been released from police detention.

LEADERSHIP gathered that he was released around 11pm on Sunday nignt, hours after he was arrested at the St Peter’s Anglican Church at Eziama Obieri in Nkwerre local government area of Imo state.

One of his aides, Darlington Ibekwe, disclosed this on Monday morning while featuring on LEADERSHIP TV breakfast show, InsideNIGERIA.

According to Ibekwe, Nwosu was released, adding that he slept in his house.

He alleged the arrest was spearheaded by the aide-de-camp to Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma.

Further, he said the Inspector General of Police has denied knowledge of the arrest.

Nwosu was the candidate of the Action Alliance in the 2019 governorship of Imo State.

Meanwhile, Nwosu is expected to address the media on what transpired during the arrest.

