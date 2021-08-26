\Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the leader of the pan Yoruba socio political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, have insisted that unless Nigeria jettisoned the 1999 constitution and fashion out a new one which will engender federal system of government, the country cannot make any meaningful progress.

Speaking at a public lecture organised by Ripples Centre for Data and investigative Journalism (RCDIJ) on the topic “Rebuilding trust in a divided Nigeria”, Okowa noted that since the country returned to civil rule 22 years ago, the inability to fashion out a constitution that takes care of a federal system of government has retarded her progress.

He explained that the 1999 constitution is unitary in nature allowing much powers to be concentrated in the central government, adding that no matter the amendment made to it by the National Assembly it cannot reflect a federal constitution.

Governor Okowa suggested that the 1999 constitution should be discarded in order to allow the country make progress and address most of the challenges facing it.

He noted that since 1966 when the military took over government from the civilians, Nigeria has been saddled with the problem of creating common national identity for its citizenry, saying that led to the setting up of unity schools, National Youth Service Corps for its citizens.