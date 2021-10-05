The much-awaited book on pilgrimage, authored by a renowned journalist and special assistant, media to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Comrade Fidelis Egugbo has been slated for public presentation in Asaba, Delta State tomorrow.

Titled: “The Experience,” the book is about religious pilgrimage captured through the journalistic eyes of Egugbo.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and his Kogi State counterpart, Governor Yahaya Bello will be the special guests of honour at the occasion.

Renowned lawmaker and astute administrator, Hon Emeka Ihedioha, former governor, Imo State, will be chairman, while Chief Dele Omenogor, general manager/chief operating officer, Arkleen Oil and Gas Limited is the chief launcher of the book.

An author and philanthropist, Hon Joshua Opia, will review the book.

The book is about some projected features of Christian pilgrimage with significant acknowledgement of the deliberate efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State in consciously encouraging and supporting the growth of Christianity in this part of the world.

The book chronicles religious sites in Israel and Rome, backed with passages from the Holy Bible.

It talks about how Nigeria can be better and the need to encourage pilgrimage and why Christians should not waver in their belief.

Egugbo said, “I was motivated to write this book as a Christian who has always believed that ‘you do not need to see before you believe’ yet, through miraculous ways, He made me to go to Rome and Israel to see.

“Again, a lot of persons may not have the privilege of going on pilgrimage and from the eyes of one who saw, the book presents literally the sites to the reader; also, it will refresh the memories or become a constant reminder about personal encounter to those who have gone on pilgrimage while intending pilgrims will take the book as a practical guide.

“As the special assistant on media to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, I am happy with the journey so far, the way Christian communities including people of other religions who believe in the secular nature of Nigeria are waiting for the release of the book and assurances from different quarters that they will attend the presentation.

“No doubt, the book will be relevant to Christians, researchers and all those who believe in the capable hands of the Supreme Being.”