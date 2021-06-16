Delta State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday bemoaned the status of Nigeria as one of the countries with high rate of maternal and infant mortality.

Speaking in Asaba during the commissioning of the Asaba Specialist Hospital, the governor said Nigeria needs to overcome its high maternal and infant mortality.

While charging the federal government to release all funds in the National Health Act to operationalise basic healthcare across the country, he noted that the 220-bed space hospital is under a private public partnership (PPP) to ensure smooth running of the hospital.

“This is a project that is dear to us as a people. It is not too good that only one hospital in Lagos can boast of a better sickle cell centre”, he said.

During his remarks, governor of Adamawa State, Hon Umaru Fintiri while lauding Governor Okowa for his impactful leadership, noted that the specialist centre would further change the narrative of healthcare delivery in the state.

He called for devolution of power to ensure meaningful development in the states, insisting that “when you move power, resources should also be moved to the states.”

“The agitations are increasing but they are not insurmountable. There is much power at the centre that should be devolved to ensure productivity. Imagine what would be done when there is devolution of power and resources to the state government. With the devolution of power concerns of people can be easily be addressed,” he said.