BY INNEH BARTH |

Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that until the second Niger Bridge project is completed, the high density of vehicular traffic at the Asaba and Onitsha ends of the bridge would continu especially at yuletide seasons.

Okowa stated this at Government House in Asaba during a press conference yesterday with the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, on the strategies to ensure free flow of traffic on the popular Niger Bridge during the festive season.

Okowa said the state government had concluded plans to set up a taskforce comprising the police, military, FRSC officials and the Delta State Traffic Management Authority to handle the traffic situation.

He called on the military and the police to dismantle their check points around the bridge so as not to frustrate any action aimed at easing the traffick gridlock, even as he said his administration would not cease to assist the FRSC with logistics in traffic management.

“I am glad that the boss of the FRSC is here again this year to ensure that we have free flow of traffic across the River Niger bridge. You have done this yearly for which we are very grateful.

“Personally, I thought that there will be less of travelling this year but apparently from the brief I have, it appears that people are even travelling the more this year but I am glad that you have come to see what your men are doing in combination with the task force that we have set up.

“It is my hope that working together, we will be able to ensure free flow of traffic at that point (the River Niger Bridge). The question is until the second Niger Bridge is truly finished, we may be going through this ritual (traffic gridlock) on a yearly basis,” the governor said.