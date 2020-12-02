Delta Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, on his 50th birth anniversary.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Tuesday in Asaba, Okowa said that Pinnick had cause to celebrate a life of wonderful accomplishments at 50.

He pointed out that Pinnick had done a lot for sports development, particularly football, right from Delta, which culminated in his election, two times, as president of Nigeria’s football governing body.

According to the governor, Pinnick is an illustrious son of Delta and my administration is proud to have partnered the NFF led by him, to host local and international football matches at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

He assured that as the renowned Delta-born football administrator turned 50, the state government would continue to partner him to take football administration in Nigeria to greater heights.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our own Amaju Melvin Pinnick, President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), as he clocks 50 years today, Dec. 1, 2020.

“You have made a significant impact in football administration and development in Nigeria, Africa and the entire world.

“As an illustrious son of Delta, we are proud to be associated with your outstanding contributions and achievements in the world of football administration.

“As you clock 50 today, it is our prayer that God will continue to bless you with good health and wisdom to contribute more to football administration in Nigeria, Africa and beyond,” Okowa stated.