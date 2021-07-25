Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers have decided to take caution over their invitation to the coronation of Omoba Tsola Emiko as 21st Olu of Warri.

This may not be unconnected with the advice given to governor Ifeanyi Okowa and briefing of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council (DTRC), against honouring invitation to the purported coronation ceremony.

The crisis has to do with emergence of Prince Tsola Emiko as Olu of Warri Designate and alleged removal of Chief Ayirimi Emami as Ologbotsere by the Ruling House.

Emami, In a letter addressed to the governor, urged him to ignore invitation to the coronation until legal hurdles are cleared just as he addressed the chairman of DTRC, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor 11, Ist vice chairman rtd, General Felix Mujakpuero, Orhue 1, 2nd vice chairman, Pere Kalanama V111, and presented a petition to them, titled; “The Need To Adhere Strictly To Extant Law On Coronation Of A King Vis-À-Vis The Avoidable Controversy Surrounding The Choice Of The 21st Olu Of Warri”, giving the monarchs “reasons” why they should ignore the coronation.

He said: “Let it be on record that without an amendment of the existing law, which should be the collective decision of all Itsekiris that must also be in strict compliance with a legal due process of amendments of such extant laws which we all know must pass through the Delta State House of Assembly.

“I want to state very emphatically, that I have no personal interest in this matter and in particular I have nothing against the person of Prince Tsola Emiko. However, in my position as Ologbotsere of Warri kingdom and in the absence of the Olu, I owe the Itsekiri nation, the duty and obligation to uphold the tradition of Itsekiri people as codified in the 1979 edict and ensure strict compliance to both the law and tradition of my people.

“As Chief security officer of the state, Your Excellency Sir, I urge you with all humility to ensure that existing laws are upheld.”

Again, Emami told the Traditional Council that any coronation against terms of the 1979 Edict would not stand, adding “even if they go ahead with their coronation the Edict will have the last laugh.”

Meanwhile, Emami has advised Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, against honouring invitation to the purported coronation ceremony.

However, secretary of media and publicity committee for the coronation, Sir Matthew Itsekure said: “Preparations for the coronation are seriously going on” despite litigations surrounding the Olu-designate.