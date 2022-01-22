Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has dissolved the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council.

The dissolution followed the expiration of the tenure of the council led by the Obi of Owa Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Obi (Dr) Emmanuel Efeizomor.

Okowa in a statement signed by the secretary to the state government, Mr. Patrick Ukah, said the body would be reconstituted in due time.

“I hereby convey the gratitude of the Governor of Delta State and, indeed Deltans at large, to members of the defunct council for their very impactful contributions to governance during the period of their stewardship.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The council will be reconstituted in due course,” the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT